DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE FR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 147,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

