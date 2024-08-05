DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.35 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,792,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,801,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 362,409 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. 241,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $253,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.