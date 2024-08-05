DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.64 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. 678,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

