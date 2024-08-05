DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 127,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

