DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.81 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Terex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. 401,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

