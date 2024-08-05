DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

