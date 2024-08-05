DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $5.40 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Stride Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LRN traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.96. 61,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,368. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.