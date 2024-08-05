DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,399,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,969,357. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

