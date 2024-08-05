DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 481,872 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Down 2.3 %

TU traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $16.22. 358,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,821. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

