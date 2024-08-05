DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,569 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $34.41. 2,827,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.