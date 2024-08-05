DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,027,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,442. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDS traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

