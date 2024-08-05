DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,692 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.14. 214,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.97 and its 200 day moving average is $255.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

