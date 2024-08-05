DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 193,400 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9,356.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,467 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $131,887,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $4,638,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $6,172,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.72. 317,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

