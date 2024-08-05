DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,338 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 382,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.