DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,431 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 711,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

