DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,301 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.92. 109,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.59 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.12.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

