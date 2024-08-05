DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,779 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $113.18. 1,893,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,645. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

