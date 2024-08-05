DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after buying an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $264,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $205,499,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Down 6.0 %

ARES traded down $8.34 on Monday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,805. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.