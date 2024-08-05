DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.