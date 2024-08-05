DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in JD.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

