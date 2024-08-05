DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,982 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,881. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

