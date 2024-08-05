DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,754 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

