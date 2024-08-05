DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,328,796 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 424,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.08%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.