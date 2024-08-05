DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 233 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,863,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

