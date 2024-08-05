DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,390 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,107,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,299,496. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 206.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

