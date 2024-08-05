DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,460 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE COLD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. 464,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,626. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.