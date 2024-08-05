DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 37,220 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,826,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,037,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

