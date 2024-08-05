DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 524,681 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Scotiabank raised Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $13.98. 590,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

