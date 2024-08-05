DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 62,877 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,877 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after acquiring an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 230.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 95,689 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

NYSE:RMD traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.32. 201,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,403. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

