DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 70,752 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Leidos by 9,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 138.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,613 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,681,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.60. 135,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.