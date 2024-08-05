DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 183,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

