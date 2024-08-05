DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $41,302,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.92 and a 200-day moving average of $298.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

