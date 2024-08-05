Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Delek US were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is -80.65%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

