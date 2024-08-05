DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Read Our Latest Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.49 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 764,700 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after buying an additional 1,046,105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 235,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.