Desjardins Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.