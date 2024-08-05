Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of George Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.14. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WN

George Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

WN stock opened at C$210.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$217.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$200.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$187.32.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total value of C$978,756.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,607 shares of company stock worth $5,781,472. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.