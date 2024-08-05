Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 24.3% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). 191,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 604,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma Trading Up 25.1 %

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.