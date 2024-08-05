Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.23.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

