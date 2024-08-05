Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

