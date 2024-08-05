Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,100.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

LRCX traded down $11.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $751.05. The company had a trading volume of 509,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $947.37. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 163.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 43.5% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

