Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $140.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $132.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

