Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $175.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CR stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 41,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $162.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Crane by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.