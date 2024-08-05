Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $75.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
