Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

DVN opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

