Dexterra Group (DXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

DXT stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Insiders have acquired 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

