DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $10.95. 1,175,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.35. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

