Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 7.0 %

DBD stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

