Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $150.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

