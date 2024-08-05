DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

