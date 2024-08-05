Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 121.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

